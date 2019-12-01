Mapes, Anthony "Tony" July 8, 1954 - November 28, 2019 Omaha. Preceded in death by his parents: Bryce and Margaret; Survived by daughters: Angela Mapes, Shannon (Shawn) Currier; grandchildren: Austin, Logan, and Chloe Baudendistel, Layhla Currier; brothers: Bryce (Pat) Mapes, Donald Mapes, William Mapes, Walt Mapes, Tim Mapes; many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE 3pm Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th St Omaha, NE. Memorials to the family, for later designation. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

