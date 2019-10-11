Manzel, Betty York Age 92 Betty York Manzel, of Fremont, NE, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Fremont. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. VISITATION with the family receiving friends one hour prior to service. Private burial at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery at Wahoo, NE. In lieu of flowers, "give somebody a hug." Visit www.mosermemorialchapels.com to leave online condolences. MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490

