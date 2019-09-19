Mansfield, David Lawrence

Mansfield, David Lawrence February 15, 1950 - September 14, 2019 Age 69, of Omaha, NE, passed away on Saturday September 14th, 2019 at Josie Harper Hospice House. David was born on February 15th, 1950 to Lawrence and Opal Mansfield in Cherokee, IA. David was a veteran of the Army. He was a very generous kind man who loved to be social and could put a smile on anyone's face. He loved all of his kids and grandkids very much. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, cooking, listening to country music and telling stories. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Opal Mansfield; his wife, Katherine West-Mansfield; his brother, Denny Mansfield; and daughter, Tammy Mansfield. David is survived by his children, Travis (Nina) Mansfield, Tyler (Chanel), Tricia, and Tiffany; his two stepdaughters, Ashley (Ben) Armstrong and Heather (Trent) Omer. Please join us in sharing memories of David at a CELEBRATION OF LIFE on Saturday, October 5th, at 1pm at The Cabin where he enjoyed gathering with family and friends...located on 9226 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

