Manning, Roxanne Bushey Jan 21, 1963 - Jul 10, 2018 Roxanne Bushey Manning, age 55, passed from this worldly life on Tuesday, July, 10, 2018, in McKinney, TX, after a year-long battle with cancer. She leaves her husband, Scott Manning, who was by her side every day as she bravely fought this dreaded disease. Her daughters, Megan Manning (25) and Madeline Manning (21), will also grieve their beloved mother. She was born January 21, 1963, to Joseph and Frances (Roddy) Bushey in Omaha, NE. Roxanne was a 1981 graduate of Omaha Central High School. She received her bachelors degree from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln in 1985. There she was a proud member of Alpha Phi Sorority and made many lifelong friends. She earned a master's degree from the University of Nebraska - Omaha in 1987. Roxanne and Scott were married on June 25, 1988, and they recently celebrated their 30th anniversary. Roxanne, Scott and their young family lived in Omaha before moving to McKinney, TX, in 2000. She had many beloved friends in McKinney, Omaha and around the country. They provided significant emotional and spiritual support, especially during the last year. All will miss Roxanne's caring heart, sense of humor, and how her smile lit up the room. Roxanne was a long-time special education teacher in Nebraska and in McKinney, most recently at Dowell Middle School. She loved teaching and having a positive impact in the lives of her students. However, her proudest accomplishment in life was being a mother and mentor to her beloved daughters. Megan and Madeline will always cherish the incredible influence Roxanne had on their lives. Roxanne was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Bushey (2005). She is survived by her husband; daughters; mother, Frances Bushey of Omaha; sister, Sandra Davidson and husband, Steve of Omaha; brother, Matt Bushey of suburban Minneapolis; brother, Dave Bushey and wife, Liz of Omaha; sisters-in-law, (that she considered sisters), Mary Jane Havick and husband, Ken of Omaha, and Margie Hayes and husband, Chris of Osceola, NE; mother-in-law, Louisa Manning, Geneva, NE; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends. CELEBRATION OF ROXANNE'S LIFE: 10am Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Stonebridge United Methodist Church, 1800 South Stonebridge Drive, McKinney, TX. The family will receive family and friends prior to the service from 9-10am at the church. Memorials may be made in Roxanne's memory to the Nebraska Children's Home Society, 4939 South 118th Street, Omaha, NE 68137-9976; the Samaritan Inn, 1710 North McDonald Street, McKinney, TX 75071; or the American Cancer Society at cancer.org. To convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit TJMFuneral.com.
