Mannhalter, Robert D. July 8, 1957 - December 12, 2019 Survived by his mother Dorothy Fuls; and sisters, Terrie (Bill) Russell and Susan Shrum. VISITATION begins on Saturday at 10am, with FUNERAL at 11am, all at the Mortuary. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

