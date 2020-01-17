Mann, Robert Lee January 8, 1932 - January 15, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Marcia Mann; parents, Frank and Mae (Helwig) Mann; sister, Ruth; brothers, Herbert, Frank, and Ray. Survived by children and spouses: Gerald and Jane Mann, Papillion; Chuck Mann and Donna Monteleagre, Bellevue; David and Dana Mann, Omaha; Susie and Bob Engberg, Springfield; grandchildren: Rachel and Steven Hayes, Paul Mann, Nicole Mann, Becca Mann, Jessica Addleman, Justin Addleman, James and Lauren Engberg, Alex Engberg, Richard Mazikani; great-grandchildren, Michael Hayes and Sawyer Engberg; brother and sisters-in-law, Bill and Carita and Helen Mann; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10am, First Lutheran Church, Papillion. VISITATION at mortuary Sunday, 1-8pm, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm. Interment: Fairview Cemetery. Memorials to the church. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

