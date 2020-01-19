Mann, Robert Lee January 8, 1932 - January 15, 2020 Robert L. Mann was welcomed into his Forever Home on January 15, 2020. He was 88. Bob was born on January 8, 1932 to Frank and Mae (Helwig) Mann in Fort Crook, NE. Bob attended Papillion High School where he met his High School sweetheart and future wife, Marcia Petersen. The two graduated in 1950 and were married on April 18, 1953, at First Lutheran Church in Papillion. In 1957, Bob and Marcy moved to Gifford Farm in Bellevue where they lived for the next 39 years. While at Gifford, Bob worked along side his wife as a farmer and educator, which allowed thousands of students each year to learn about life on the farm and the importance of agriculture. He served on the Sarpy County Fair Board for over 40 years. He was active in 4-H as a club leader. He was very active in the life of First Lutheran Church as a Sunday school superintendant, Sunday school teacher, and served as a Church Elder. Bob was a loving father to his four children; 11 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. After 88 years and seven days, God called his soul to Himself at UNMC in Omaha. Bob was very loved and will be dearly missed by his family. Preceded in death by wife, Marcia Mann; parents, Frank and Mae (Helwig) Mann; sister, Ruth; and brothers, Herbert, Frank, and Ray. Survived by children and spouses: Gerald and Jane Mann of Papillion, Chuck Mann and Donna Monteleagre of Bellevue, David and Dana Mann of Omaha, and Susie and Bob Engberg of Springfield; grandchildren: Rachel and Steven Hayes, Paul Mann, Nicole Mann, Becca Mann, Jessica Addleman, Justin Addleman, James and Lauren Engberg, Alex Engberg, and Richard Mazikani; great-grandchildren, Michael Hayes and Sawyer Engberg; brother and sisters-in-law: Bill and Carita, and Helen Mann; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. FUNERAL SERVICES: Monday 10am at First Lutheran Church, Papillion. VISITATION at Mortuary Sunday 1-8pm, with familyReceiving friends from 6-8pm. Interment in Fairview Cemetery. Memorials to the Church. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Mann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.