Mann, Paul October 25, 1922 - February 10, 2020 Age 97. Survived by wife of 73 years, Lois Mann; children, Greg (Jeanne) Mann, Ryan (Jena) Mann, Shari Mann; and grandchildren; and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Sadie Mann; siblings, Isadore, Sol, Herman, and Reva; children, Tammy and Craig. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, 11am at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, 1350 E Pierce St, Council Bluffs, IA. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME 402-556-9392

