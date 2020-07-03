Mann, Larry W.

Mann, Larry W. April 17, 1949 - June 27, 2020 VISITATION: Friday 9-10am with a MEMORIAL SERVICE: at 10am at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Interment Flower Hill Cemetery. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Mann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.