Manhart, David J.

Manhart, David J. June 12, 1928 - June 7, 2020 David was preceded by his parents Paul I. and Eleanor Manhart; his loving wife of 30 plus years Clare and 6 siblings. He was survived by his children Barbara Merrill, Michael (Terri), David G. and Timothy (Kate) Manhart; 5 siblings; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. VISITATION to be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5-7Ppm at Bethany Funeral Home with a VIGIL SERVICE to follow. GRAVESIDE SERVICE to take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery, 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE. 68106. In lieu of flowers memorials have been suggested to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

