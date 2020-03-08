Mangus, Nancy Ellen Robbins

Mangus, Nancy Ellen Robbins February 15, 1940 - February 28, 2020 Born in Kearney, NE to Avon and Beulah Robbins. She was a 1958 Graduate of Benson High School, Nancy went on and received a Bachelor's Degree from Mills College, Law Degree from Boston College and a Master's Degree from the University of Southern California. Nancy, an Omaha resident for many years, worked for the Department of Defense with her final assignments based in Germany, Japan and Guam. She is preceded in death by her parents, Avon "Robbie" and Beulah "Bea" Robbins. Survived by husband, Guy David Mangus; daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Matthew Ferer of The Vail Valley in Colorado; grandchildren, Emma and Rhys Ferer. Celebration of Life Service at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Mangus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.