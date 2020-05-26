Mangimelli, Benita R. February 13, 1923 - May 25, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Dr. Samuel Magimelli. Survived by children, Catherine Rosen (Steve), Thomas (Kay), Michael (Denise), Charles, and Jeanne Mangimelli; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Laura Schaben; and brother, William Ayers. Private Family Services. Private Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to a charity of one's choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

