Manganaro, Rosario "Ross" A. January 31, 1929 - December 13, 2019 Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice; daughter Ann; parents Nettie and Anthony Manganaro; brothers Nicky and Tony Manganaro. Survived by daughters, Toni (Kevin) and Andrea; sons Marc, Ross (Jill), Steve (Mary), Joe (Janette); grandchildren, Eric, Marie, Phillip, Tighe, Alex, Brian, Alyse, Louie, Mickey, Anthony, Thomas, Rania, John, Michael, Paul, Rachel, Nick, Drew and Jenna; and great-grandchildren Blake, Bruce, Jaxon, Annelise and Salem. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the family in care of John A. Gentleman Mortuaries are appreciated. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.