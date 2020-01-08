Mandel, Gladys Age 80 - January 6, 2020 Of West Point, NE. Preceded in death by parents; and sister, Martha Schorn. Survivors include husband, David of West Point; children, Don (Sue) Mandel of Omaha, Dan (Debbie) Mandel of Wichita, KS, Russ (Nancy) Mandel of Omaha, Mike Mandel of Omaha, and Deann (Steve) Grovijohn of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; brothers, Leonard Neesen and Lavern Neesen of West Point, NE. FUNERAL MASS will be Saturday, January 11th at 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point, NE with interment in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery following a luncheon. VISITATION will be on Friday from 4-7pm, with a Vigil Service at 7pm, at the Church and will continue on Saturday from 9-10am at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. MINNICK FUNERAL HOME 830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788 402-372-2022 | www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com

