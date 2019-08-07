Mancilla, Pedro A

Mancilla, Pedro A March 28, 1933 - August 5, 2019 Preceded in death by daughter, Maria Erickson; son, Hector Mancilla; parents, Froylan and Maria; brothers Guadalupe, Emilio and Jacob; sister Maria Cantu. Survived by wife, Georgina; children, Pedro Mancilla Jr, Froylan Mancilla, Grace Parys (Robert), Ramiro Mancilla,Veronica Cooper (Robert) and Steve Renshaw (Alison); many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; brothers, Philip, Aaron and Froylan Mancilla; sisters, Chabela Amaro and Lilia Rodriguez VISITATION Thursday 57pm at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE Friday 1pm Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

