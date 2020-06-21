Manard, Dawn Marie (Meyers) December 7, 1966 - June 8, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Edward Charles Meyers. Survived by husband, R A "Alan" Manard; mother, Eileen Gilley; mother-in-law, Dianna Bartnik (Mike) Full listing on facebook.com/Dawn.Manard or www.heafeyheafey.com HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

