Maly, LeRoy P. "Lee" March 8, 1939 - July 5, 2020 Age 81 years, of Fremont, NE passed away at Dunklau Gardens. He was born in Schuyler, NE to Lambert and Catherine (Grady) Maly. LeRoy is survived by his wife, Sue; sons, Michael (Cindy) Maly of Ankeny, IA, Mark (Pam) Maly of West Linn, OR; sister, Joan Webber of Mesa, AZ; brother, Larry (Mary Jo) Maly of Tempe, AZ; brother-in-law, Tom (Cindy) Hovenden of Reno, NV; sister-in-law, Holly (Don) Ellis of Prescott, AZ; five grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and many nieces and nephews. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, from 4-8pm, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. A Knight of Columbus Rosary will begin at 7pm. Burial is at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bergan Fund. Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490

