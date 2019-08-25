Maly, Christopher A. Age 64 Wahoo, NE. Entered into Rest on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home in Wahoo. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, August 27, at 2pm at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. INTERMENT in Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo. Donations in lieu of flowers. To leave condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME Wahoo, NE 402-443-3624

