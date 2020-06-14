Mallory, Judith G. (Arts for All, Inc. " Founder and Director)

Mallory, Judith G. (Arts for All, Inc. Founder and Director) July 20, 1940 - June 11, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Bess and Michael Osterchill. Survived by brother, Jim (Donna) Osterchill; children, Mike (Anne) Mallory, and Patty (Shajal) Mallory-Miah; as well as grandchildren, Catherine and Cole Mallory, and Sophia and Russell Miah. Judy was born in the Chicago area, moved to Omaha with her family in 1956, graduated from Westside High School, followed by attending University of Nebraska at Omaha and receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Art Education, and a Master's Degree in Counseling. Having worked at Boys Town and retiring from AT&T, given her passion for the arts and for helping others, she founded Arts for All, Inc. in 2006, a non-profit organization serving thousands of people throughout the Omaha area. Judy was recognized nationally as a Jefferson Award recipient for the work done as a Non Profit leader. She remained active in her role as Director up until her passing. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to be announced in the near future. Please direct memorials to Arts for All, Inc. Omaha. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

