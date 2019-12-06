Mallette, Janet December 8, 1961 - November 23, 2019 Survived by her husband, Patrick Mallette of Decatur, NE; children: Melissa (Brian) Rushing of Mondamin, IA; PJ (Cassie) Mallette of Blair, NE; Michael Mallette of Fort Calhoun, NE; grandchildren: Cora, Clara, Calina and Celissa Rushing, Harper and Whitt Mallette; mother, Gloria Pearson-Williams; mother-in-law, Helen Mallette; siblings: Denny (Lisa) Pearson, Jolyn (George) Kalso and Bruce (Trisha) Pearson; sister and brother-in-law, Lori (Merle) Hansen; along with numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, December 8, 2-4pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE beginning at 4pm, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.