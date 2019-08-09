Maliszewski, Stanley J. "Stan" July 20, 1945 - July 21, 2019 Stan Maliszewski, age 74, passed away suddenly on July 21 in Tucson, Arizona due to pancreatic cancer. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy, and parents, Stan and Stella Maliszewski. Stan is survived by his children, Karen and Ryan; daughter-in-law, Jill; grandchildren, Kaleen and Meghan; sister, Beverly Sladovnik. After retiring from the Omaha Public Schools in 2000, he moved to Tucson and worked at the University of Arizona until 2006. Stan was very active in the Tucson community as well as being a docent at the San Xavier Mission for many years. SERVICES will be held at 10:30am, Monday, August 12 at Sacred Heart Church, 2204 Binney St. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Boys Town National Center for Childhood Deafness or Patronato San Xavier. The family is deeply grateful for the prayers and heartfelt gestures from family and friends.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.