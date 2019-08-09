Maliszewski, Stanley J. "Stan" July 20, 1945 - July 21, 2019 Stan Maliszewski, age 74, passed away suddenly on July 21 in Tucson, Arizona due to pancreatic cancer. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy, and parents, Stan and Stella Maliszewski. Stan is survived by his children, Karen and Ryan; daughter-in-law, Jill; grandchildren, Kaleen and Meghan; sister, Beverly Sladovnik. After retiring from the Omaha Public Schools in 2000, he moved to Tucson and worked at the University of Arizona until 2006. Stan was very active in the Tucson community as well as being a docent at the San Xavier Mission for many years. SERVICES will be held at 10:30am, Monday, August 12 at Sacred Heart Church, 2204 Binney St. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Boys Town National Center for Childhood Deafness or Patronato San Xavier. The family is deeply grateful for the prayers and heartfelt gestures from family and friends.

