Majorek, Jeanette "Jane"

Majorek, Jeanette "Jane" May 29, 1937 - April 3, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Agatha Urzendowski. Survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard Majorek; children, Dianne (Bill) Cosgrove, Laure (David) Christensen, Lisa (T. Lou) Harrison, Denise (David) Lucks, Maria (Greg) Hockert, Rich (Jaci) Majorek, Robert (Ashley) Majorek, and Angela (Sham) Rock; sisters, Margie, Rose, Joan, Terry, and Kathy; 32 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Livestreamed Funeral Service on Wednesday, April 8, at 11am at Bethany Funeral Home. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Webcast will be available through Jane's obituary at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

