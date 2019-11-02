Maire, Lorena A. September 16, 1931 - October 30, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, George Maire; parents; brothers and sisters. Survived by children, Garland (Debby) Maire of Kearney, Paula Cain of Omaha, Linda (Kevin) Conant of Lincoln; grandchildren, Amanda (Tyler) Reed, Adam Maire, Kerri (Danny) Yosten, Natalie Conant, Jenny (Johnny) Hood, Shawnie Cain, Nathan Conant; great-grandchildren: Caden, Brylee, Connor, Andrew, Cheyenne, Macie, Braxton, Savannah, Hezekiah and another great-grandson due in December whom she was anxiously waiting the arrival of; numerous nieces and nephews. SERVICES: Sunday, 1pm, at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel, 1415 Pacific St. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.