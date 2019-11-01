Maire, Lorena A. September 16, 1931 - October 30, 2019 SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at John A. Gentleman Pacific Street Chapel. Interment: Monday, Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at John A. Gentleman Pacific Street Chapel. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.