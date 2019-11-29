Main, Bruce Varley July 19, 1966 - November 24, 2019 Preceded in death by his father, Robert Main; his mother, Alice Main; brothers, Skip Main, Thomas Huffman, Kailin Main Sr., Shawn Main; sister, Diane Rush; and grandson, Michael Main, Jr. Survived by his wife, Kelly L Main; son, Michael Main and wife Mandi Main; daughter, Desarae Carroll and husband Mike Carroll; son Ryan Kiley; son, Josh Medford and wife Ashley Medford; daughter Starla Main; grandchildren: Michael Carroll, Fayth Carroll, Dominick Carroll, McKenna Main, Mason Main, Bryson and Morgan Medford; brothers: John Huffman and wife Song, Robert L. Main, and Mark Main and wife Lori; and sisters: Paula Kadel and husband Gregg, Linda Hayes and husband Mike, Cheryl Jordan, Jill Bever and husband Mike, Marsha Byrd, and Debra Fulton. VISITATION: Monday, December 2nd, 10am-Noon, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at Noon, both at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

