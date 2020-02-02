Mahr, Cindy S. "The Cookie Lady"

Mahr, Cindy S. "The Cookie Lady" April 18, 1955 - January 25, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Tommy Jo Mahr; mother, Della Cantwell and her husband Robert; brother, John Robb; and sister, Elizabeth Syvertsen. Survived by her love, Jerry Wyble; father, John Robb; sister, Laurie Robb; brother, Brian Robb and wife Denise; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF CINDY'S LIFE: Wednesday, February 5, from 5-8pm, at Starsky's Bar (7812 F. St.) For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

