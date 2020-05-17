Mahan, Donald L. July 4, 1943 - May 12, 2020 Survived by wife, Judith C.; son, Jason L.; daughter, Courtney J.; twin grandsons, Will and Sam Mahan; brother, Richard Mahan (Debbie); other relatives and friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, May 18th from 4-6pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, May 19th, 1pm, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

