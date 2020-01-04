Mago, Steve A. August 25, 1925 - December 31, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Peggy L. Mago. Survived by daughters, Lynn (James M.) Showalter and Sheri A. Mago; grandsons, James S. Showalter, Michael J. Showalter; granddaughter, Dakota E. Johnson. Steve passed away peacefully at his home December 31, 2019. Steve an avid ourdoors man, loved to golf and enjoyed visiting local recreation areas to read his newspaper, drink coffee and view wild life. Steve provided leadership to many young people by serving as Scout Master through his Church. Steve delighted in having breakfast every morning with his friends at his local HyVee. Steve, a WII Veteran will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Peggy, in a private ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery. The family suggest memorial donations to Boy Scouts of America or Sienna Francis House in lieu of flowers. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

