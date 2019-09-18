Magnusson, Mary H.

Magnusson, Mary H. Age 95 Mary H. Magnusson, of Central City, NE, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Litzenberg Long Term Care in Central City, NE. Mary is survived by three daughters: Beryl and Jim Kohtz of Bedford, TX; Deborah and Craig Wessale of Lincoln, NE; and Jocelyn and Tom Shires of Grosse Pointe Park, MI; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10am, at the United Methodist Church in Central City with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating. VISITATION: Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5-7pm, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery. SOLT-WAGNER FUNERAL HOME 1507 17th St., Central City, NE 68826 | (308) 946-3095

