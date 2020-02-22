Magnuson, Kenneth Lane Age 80 Kenneth Lane Magnuson, born on April 14, 1939 in North Platte, NE, passed away peacefully in his home in Lander, WY, on Feb. 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Kenny was the first son of Bernice (Miller) Magnuson and Virgil "Swede" Magnuson of Stapleton, NE, where he spent his first 18 years along with his younger brother Rodney. Kenny was well known in his hometown as an exceptional athlete, lettering in track and field, basketball and football. In a time before weight rooms, he built up his strength bailing hay in the summertime on ranches in the Sand Hills. He helmed the Stapleton Broncos as its quarterback, earning all-state honors. He went on to play football at McCook Junior College, where he switched to running back and played under the legendary coach Merle Confer, while also serving in the Nebraska State Guard. After graduating from McCook, he moved to Omaha and began a career in sales. It was at a furniture store on 72nd Street where he met his first wife, Julia Ann Justus, as she was shopping for a new chair. The couple gained some notoriety when an apartment they were residing in caught fire in the middle of the night. Kenny and Julie were credited with saving several neighbors by knocking on doors and alerting them to the danger. The marriage produced two children, Stewart and Teresa, but ended in divorce. Kenny worked at Brandies and later World Radio before striking out on his own as a factory representative, traveling Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa selling such brands as Sharp and Panasonic to retailers in an era when small town stores were still thriving. An avid Nebraska Cornhusker football fan, he turned his own athletic prowess to golf. He was a longtime member of the Omaha Field Club, where he supplemented his income by allowing fellow duffers to bet against him. However, he rarely lost. He was also an exceptional fisherman and hunter. He married his second wife, Mary, in 1994 and the couple lived briefly in her hometown Council Bluffs, IA, before Ken retired in 1996 and the couple moved to Lander, WY. He spent his free time fly fishing in the mountains and hunting for fossils and arrowheads in the desert with a series of golden retrievers as companions, while embracing the new way of doing business: selling custom fly rods and parts on eBay, and trading stocks online. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Swede; and younger brother, Rodney; and sister-in-law, Sharon Magnuson of North Platte. Survivors include his wife, Mary Magnuson of Lander, WY; Stew Magnuson and daughter-in-law, Nioucha Homayoonfar of Arlington, VA; daughter, Teresa Magnuson of Omaha; grandchildren, Amber Donley of Papillion, NE; Sophia and Sawyer Magnuson of Arlington; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey Donley, Trevor Donley and Emmitt Donley of Papillion; and nephews, Darin Magnuson of Kenesaw, NE; Duane Magnuson of Topeka, KS; and niece, Christine Aufrecht of North Platte.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.