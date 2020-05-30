Magistro, Anthony J. "Tony"

Magistro, Anthony J. "Tony" January 14, 1949 - May 24, 2020 Survived by wife, Amy; sons, Tony, Jr. (Natalie), Stephen, and Robert; daughters, Yvette and Adrianna. VISITATION (following CDC guidelines): Monday, June 1, 4-6 p.m. at the West Center Chapel, with 6 p.m. VIGIL SERVICE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, June 2, 10 a.m., at Christ the King Church with Military Rites by Benson VFW Post 2503. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to our website and click the "view livecast" button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Magistro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.