Magistretti, Marvin P. August 17, 1931 - July 30, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by daughter, Gina Behr; parents; sister and brother. Survived by wife, Kathy; son, Paul; grandchildren, Kyle, Elizabeth, Mallory; son-in-law, Rusty Behr; family and friends. Private services to be held. Memorials to Josie Harper Hospice House or NE Humane Society. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.