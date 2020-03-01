Maginn, Ruth Ann (Heitman) October 10, 1948 - February 28, 2020 Ruth passed away on February 28, 2020 at the age of 71, at Brighton Gardens in Omaha following a long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and Paul Heitmen; and brother Bob Heitman. Survived by husband Paul; sons, Joseph (Stephanie), and Daniel (Jennifer); brother, Ronald (Martha); sisters-in-law, Bobbie Heitman of Minden NE, and Jean (John) Uelrich; brother-in-law, John (Carol) Maginn; grandchildren, Jovi, Jocelyn and Vincent; many nieces, nephews, cousins amd life long friends. We want to thank the Brighton Gardens Memory Support Unit Staff and Endless Journey Hospice Care Staff for the excellent care provided to Ruth and our family. SERVICES: Wednesday, March 4, at 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION begins Tuesday, March 3, at 4pm at the 72nd Street Chapel, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, family requests Memorials to the Religious Sisters of Mercy Retirement Fund, Bethlehem House, St. Vincent de Paul Society, or the Alzheimers Association of Nebraska. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

