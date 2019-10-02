Magers, William "Bill" October 27, 1939 - September 30, 2019 William "Bill" Magers died September 30, 2019 at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley, IA, after a long courageous battle with illness. He was born October 27, 1939 in rural Henderson to LeRoy and Lois (Fritcher) Magers. Bill served his country by joining the Army after graduating high school. Bill was a Master Porsche/Audi/Saab Mechanic; he loved working on cars and all animals. Bill dedicated his life to loving and adoring his daughter Shelly. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Richard "Topper" Magers. In addition to his loving daughter, Shelly of Council Bluffs, Bill is survived by his brother, Bob Magers of Council Bluffs; sister, Deloma Allensworth and her husband, Dick of Emerson; and many other relatives and friends. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family asks for memorials to be made to the Nebraska Humane Society. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

