Maffitt, Patricia L. May 18, 1936 - March 31, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Robert Maffitt; son, Robert Joseph "Joe" Maffitt; parents, Charles and Clara Burton; brother, John L. Burton. Survived by children, Meri Lynn (John) Ogle; Kerry Beth (Dan) Hrbek; daughter-in-law, Joanne Maffitt; grandchildren, Dr. Brian (Matt Epp) Ogle, Jackson Hrbek, Josey (Chad) Christy, Tyler (Anne) Maffitt, Kirsten (Bill) Poppe; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Elouise Poppe; sister, Karen Sue Davis; brother, Charles Thomas (Marian Sue) Burton; several in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Private Family Graveside Tuesday at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be at a later after the pandemic. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Maffitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.