Maeder, Kreg Leroy

Maeder, Kreg Leroy April 10, 1957 - February 9, 2020 Survived by wife Tamara "Tammy"; and children, Luke, Lindsey and Krystle. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, February 18, 11am at the Omaha National Cemetery. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street, Omaha, NE 68106,402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kreg Maeder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.