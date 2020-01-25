Macrander, Raymond C. Age 86 - January 20, 2020 Of Bellevue, NE, passed away on January 20 after a brief illness. He was the son of Charles and Iva Macrander. He is survived by his two sons, Mike and wife Jane of Bellevue, NE, and Matt and wife Kathy of Springhill, TN. His loving wife, Carolyn, passed in 2017. His parents and three brothers, Ed, Lee, and Duane went before. He was born in Northboro, IA, and the family later moved to nearby Shenandoah where he graduated high school in 1951. He served in the Air Force during the Korean war and was later stationed at Offutt AFB in Bellevue, where he met the love of his life Carolyn at a church in Omaha. They married in 1956. He obtained his bachelor's degree at Iowa University in 1968. He worked at Nettelton Business College, Traveler's Insurance and WOWT TV before accepting a position at Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation. The family then moved to Clarinda, IA. Shortly thereafter he completed his Masters in Guidance and Counseling at the University of Wisconsin. In 1974 he was instrumental in the founding of Nishna Productions, an agency serving the intellectually disabled in Southwest Iowa. He received the Iowa Counselor of The Year award from Voc Rehab. He was president of First United Methodist Church in Clarinda and a member for many years. He moved to Bellevue after the death of his wife to be closer to family and resided at an apartment at Mable Rose Independent Living Facility. Ray attended Lefler United Methodist Church in South Omaha where he had met his wife many years before. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 25, 1pm, at the funeral home. Interment in Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
