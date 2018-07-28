Macrander, Patricia A. Sep 30, 1934 - Jul 25, 2018 Age 83, of Ashland, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday July 30, 2018, 11am at Marcy Chapel, Ashland, NE. VISITATION: Sunday July 29, 2018, 4-6pm at Marcy Chapel. Interment at Ashland Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to Oxbow Memory Care. Visit: www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Marcy Mortuary 104 N 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 402-944-3343

