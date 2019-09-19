Mackintosh, Barbara Ann April 12, 1931 - September 13, 2019 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, 12pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel. VISITATION with the family will be on Thursday, one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later donation to Barbara's favorite charities. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

