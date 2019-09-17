Mackintosh, Barbara Ann April 12, 1931 - September 13, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Gertrude (Brill) Bayles; daughter, Janet Kotas; great-grandson, Chase Hunter; son, David Mackintosh; son-in-law, Vern Klaumann. Survived by his daughters, Connie Klaumann and Becky (Richard) Meyer; grandchildren: Jennifer (Chris) Hunter, T.J. (Abby) Kotas, Derek Meyer, Brandon (Kalyn) Meyer, Samantha (Jerry) Peck and J.J. Meyer; honorary grandchild, Cailin Parks; great-grandchildren, Amber, Lucas, and Tyler Hunter; and Isaiah, Ariahnna and Lennox Peck; many other family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, 12pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel. Vistation with the family will be on Thursday, one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later donation to Barbara's favorite charities. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

