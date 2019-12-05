Mackie, Richard D. "Dick" September 19, 1935 - November 26, 2019 Preceded in death by the love of his life, Dorothy Ruth (Clawson) in 2013. They celebrated sixty-three wedding anniversaries together. Dick also lost parents, Mary L. and William B. Mackie; brother, Tom; sisters, Billie Ranney and Connie Cree. He is survived by brother; Bob and sisters; Karen Novak (Bill), and Vicki Sanchez (Louis). Also, survived by daughters; Julie Boyd (Steve) of Castle Rock, CO, Lisa McCormack (Dwight) of Colorado Springs, and Kari Davis (Sean) of Charlevoix, MI; granddaughters, Alyssa Mazzetti (Aaron), Erica, Shelby and Leah; grandsons; Taylor, Josh and Colin and great-grandchildren; Sofia, Luca and Nicolai. Dick was born and spent his early years in Marysville, KS before his father was transferred to the Omaha headquarters of the Union Pacific railroad in 1939. He attended Kellom Grad School and Technical High School where he was an outstanding athlete competing and lettering in the three major sports of football, basketball and baseball. After graduating from Omaha Tech in 1953 he enrolled and continued to participate in the same sports at the University of Omaha. After leaving the University, Dick worked in sales before deciding o move his family to Las Vegas, NV where he worked as a supervisor in the slot machine departments of various casinos including Binion's Horse Shoe Club, Circus-Circus and finally, Caesars Palace where he retired after twenty years plus of dedicated service to that company. Following a brief retirement in Las Vegas Dick and his wife, Dorothy, moved their retirement location in 2000 to Charlevoix, MI where his two daughters and their children resided. After thirteen years in Charlevoix, Colorado Springs and Castle Rock, CO was the next destination(s) where the families had relocated. Dick and Dorothy were wonderful parents, grandparents and great-grandparents and thoroughly enjoyed their final retirement days in Colorado. In the early morning (1:33 a.m.) of November 26, 2019, a snowstorm, officially named "Dorothy," swept through Colorado Springs and took our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Dick, to join his wife, Dorothy and OUR LORD in Heaven. R.I.P. Dick Mackie! A private family service is pending. Memorials to the chairty of your choice.
