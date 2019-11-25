Mack, Ann M.

Mack, Ann M. Age 74 Lincoln, NE. Passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1945 in Elkhorn, NE to Fritz and Marie Paasch. After retiring from 30 years with the University of Nebraska as a Cartographer, she enjoyed crosswords and was a master at puzzles. She and Bill enjoyed spending time together and searching estate sales for hidden treasures. She was blessed with an amazing husband who dedicated the last 14 years to her care. Survivors include husband, Bill Mack; sons, Dan and James; daughter-in-law, Stephanie; step-daughter, Barb Bodfield; son-in-law, Russ Bodfield; and sisters, Barbara Hendricks and Linda Kwapniowski. She was graced with 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Fritz Paasch; her mother, Marie Paasch; and step-son, Jeffrey Mack. SERVICES will be Tuesday, November 26, at 10am at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street in Lincoln, with a Reception to follow. Interment will be in Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are requested to CHI Hospice, (285 S. 84th Street, Lincoln, NE, 68505); or to Heartland Cancer Society, (P.O. Box 5203, Lincoln, NE 68505). Online condolences may be made at www.lincolnfh.com LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512 (402) 423-1515 | lincolnfh.com

