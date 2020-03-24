Machacek, Joan D. (Odvody) (Styskal) October 8, 1937 - March 21, 2020 Joan D. (Odvody) (Styskal) Machacek, age 82, of Weston, NE, entered into eternal rest peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Oxbow Assisted Living Center in Ashland, NE. She was born October 8, 1937 in Prague, NE to Fred and Helen (Vaca) Odvody. On April 30, 1981, she was married to Robert J. Machacek at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston, NE. Joan was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, St. John PCCW and she had several places of employment. One she admired the most was working her last 18 years of employment at the Saunders County Court House, because she was such a people person. After retiring, Joan loved to bake and she baked often for her family. She really enjoyed her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She also enjoyed playing cards, golfing and Big Red sports. Joan is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert Machacek; sons, Steve (Sandy) Styskal of Lincoln, NE; Richard (Anne) Styskal of Lincoln, NE; and Jeff Styskal of Cook, NE; daughter, Rose (Steven) Nadgwick of Weston, NE; 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; sister, Marge (Don) Kemerling of Grand Island, NE; brother, Gary (Rose) Odvody of Texas; many in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Styskal; daughter, Barbara (Jim) Vasa; grandkids, Matthew Styskal, Joel Styskal and Amber Styskal; parents, Fred and Helen Odvody; sister, Nadine (Odvody)(Masek) Bly. We would like to give a heartfelt thanks to many loving caregivers and staff members at UNMC and Oxbow Assisted Living Center. Thanks to all of the Horizon Hospice Team of Lincoln for their professional and compassionate care. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL (Family Only): Thursday, March 26, 2020, 10:30am, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Weston, NE. Celebrant, Rev. Matthew Vandewalle. VISITATION: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 5:30-7:30pm, with 5pm Rosary (Family Only) all at the Church. Interment: St. John Cemetery, Weston, NE. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will stream live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Family and friends will be allowed to attend the visitation with a 10-person limit inside the Church and the Rosary and Mass will only be available for the immediate family. The family will not be available for greeting. Thank you in advance for your cooperation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. To leave condolences, visit www.marcysvoboda.com. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | (402) 443-3624
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.