Mach, Marian C. April 8, 1933 - March 26, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Charles Mach; parents, Clarence and Ann Chruma; and brother, Robert Chruma. Survived by daughter, Kathleen Ferry (Tom); son, David Mach; sister, Dorothy Andrysik; sister-in-law, Kathy Chruma; two grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Family FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, March 30th, 1:30pm, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Hanscom Park United Methodist Church or the Henry Doorly Zoo. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

