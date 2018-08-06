Mace-May, Beverly J. Age 84 Council Bluffs, IA. Passed away on August 2, 2018. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Haley Mace; daughter, Holly Mace (Shane Ratliff); grandchildren, Bailee, Luke, and Blake Mace; brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Sylvia Thompson, and John and Linda Thompson; step-sons, Aaron May and Nate May. VISITATION: from 5-7pm Monday at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am on Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St. Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 www.hoyfuneral.com

