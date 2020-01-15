MacCallum, Beverly D.

MacCallum, Beverly D. June 11, 1950 - January 11, 2020 Beverly D. MacCallum, age 69, passed away January 11, 2020. She was born in Omaha, NE, on June 11, 1950 to the late Samuel and Hazel (Looper) Hicks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas MacCallum; brother, Gary Hicks. Beverly is survived by her children, DeeDee Davidson (Tony Coco) and Josh MacCallum (Jenna); siblings, Betty McDowell (Tim), Barbara Warren, Phyllis Brink, Lindi Daniels (Don), Brenda Way (John); four grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 2pm Friday at the funeral home. Interment is in Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

