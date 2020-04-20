Macca, Jean C. September 4, 1929 - April 14, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, April 20th, from 4pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by Family ROSARY at 7pm. Family MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, April 21st, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. INTERMENT in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas More Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Rosary, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage and to view a video of the Funeral Mass, visit our website and click on the service link in the obituary of Jean any time after 2pm. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

