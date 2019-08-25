Mabe, James L. "Jim"

Mabe, James L. "Jim" July 4, 1952 - May 7, 2019 James L. Mabe, formerly of Bellevue, NE passed from this life at age 66 in Joplin, MO, after a long illness. Jim had worked for the City of Omaha for over 30 years, and was a longtime member of AFSCME Local 251. He enjoyed traveling, boating, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Mary Lou Mabe; and brother Gerald Mabe. He is survived by his loving wife Jackie; his daughters, Melissa Stubbs and Jennifer Mabe; son, Donald Mabe (Carrie); 15 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Mabe and Ruth Freeman (Michael); nieces; nephews; cousins; in-laws; and many friends, including his "Brotherman" John Lund. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:30am Saturday, August 31st, with family Receiving friends one hour prior to Service, at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE 68005 | (402) 291-5000. Luncheon to follow. Private Inurnment at a later date. Condolences may be given at www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com, and Memorials in Jim's name are suggested to "KIDNEY.ORG"; "LUNG.ORG"; or "LLS.ORG".

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.