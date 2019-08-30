Mabe, James L. "Jim" July 4, 1952 - May 7, 2019 Formerly of Bellevue, NE. James is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughters, Melissa Stubbs and Jennifer Mabe; son, Donald Mabe (Carrie); 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Mabe and Ruth Freeman (Michael); many other family members and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:30am Saturday, August 31st, with family receiving friends one hour prior, at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE 68005, (402) 291-5000. Luncheon to follow. Condolences may be given at www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com. Memorials in Jim's name suggested to "Kidney.org," "Lung.org," or "LLS.org."

