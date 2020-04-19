Maack, Joan M.

Maack, Joan M. September 30, 1959 - April 14, 2020 Joan Marie (Splittgerber) Maack passed away on April 14, 2020. She died peacefully surrounded by family after a 3 1/2 year journey with glioblastoma. Joan is survived by her husband, Kurt; daughters, Laura Beshaler (Aaron) and Emily Saucier (Matt); grandchildren: Archer and Penelope Beshaler and Benjamin Saucier; mother, Shirley Splittgerber; sisters, Karen Kelley and Linda Kenedy; nieces: Kylie, Cassie, and Erica; and nephews: Michael, Jonathan, and Billy. She is preceded in death by her father, Ed; and her brother, Gary. Joan had a long and successful career as an accountant and controller, most recently with Interiors by Joan. She loved to dine out, read books in the sun, drink wine, and socialize with Kurt and friends. She loved traveling, particularly to the mountains, where she found much joy and peace. Above all, Joan was an amazing mother, wife, and family member. She was unfailingly patient and willing to help before one could even formulate a request. Watching her three grandchildren grow brought her great joy. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held when we are able to gather as a community to celebrate Joan. At that time, we request that everyone wear beautiful, brightly colored clothing as Joan would have wanted, and join us in celebrating the amazing light she brought to the world. Memorials may be directed to Rainbow Trail Lutheran Camp and Rejoice! Lutheran Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

